Danica Patrick rings in New Year with new clothing line

Danica Patrick is gearing up for the 2017 NASCAR Monster Energy Cup Series in her own, unique way — launching a new clothing line on the Home Shopping Network.

Patrick’s clothing line is called “Warrior by Danica.” According to the HSN website promoting it, her line is “a collection to detail and shape that will help showcase your sense of style without compromising style or comfort.”

Patrick is driver of the No. 10 Stewart-Haas Racing Ford in NASCAR’s top series and will no doubt be rocking some of the new clothes when she arrives in Daytona Beach next month to begin preparations for the 2017 Daytona 500 (to be televised live on FOX Feb. 26). For now the athletic wear is just for women, although she said on social media that she plans to soon add stuff for guys, too.

Check out some of the items available in her new HSN line in her social-media posts below: