Dale Earnhardt Jr. surprises elementary school students

OK, now this is cool. Dale Earnhardt Jr., NASCAR’s 14-time Most Popular Driver, paid a surprise visit to Blountville Elementary School in Blountville, Tenn., on Friday morning.

Earnhardt read the Dr. Seuss’ book, “Mr. Brown Can Moo! Can You?” to the wildly appreciative students and presented school officials with a $50,000 check from Dollar General as part of its Reading Revolution program.

Went to Blountville Elementary in TN today to read Dr Seuss! Great kids! We had fun. Thanks @DollarGeneral @unileverusa for inviting me. pic.twitter.com/mRIcfrljYg — Dale Earnhardt Jr. (@DaleJr) April 21, 2017

Since 2013, Dollar General has donated more than $2.3 million to schools through the program.

School administrators may use the Reading Revolution funds at their discretion to best achieve this goal by purchasing books, technology programs, computers and/or other educational supplies or resources.

