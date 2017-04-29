Dale Earnhardt Jr.: Retirement was the ‘easiest decision’ but hardest to ‘share with everybody’

Dale Earnhardt Jr. shocked the NASCAR world earlier this week when he announced that he would be retiring at the end of the 2017 Monster Energy Cup season.

Throughout his racing career, Earnhardt Jr. has been NASCAR’s most popular driver but following a concussion that put him out of action for a big part of the 2016 season, he wanted to go out on his own terms rather than having the decision made for him at some point down the road.

In an exclusive sit down with professional wrestling icon Paul Heyman, who recently teamed up with Richmond International Speedway to help promote the final regular-season race of the NASCAR season, Earnhardt Jr. said the decision to retire wasn’t all that difficult.

As much as he loves racing, Earnhardt Jr. says that he was ready to walk away from the sport, but it was still a very difficult decision to share with the fans who have been so devoted to him over the years.

“It was the easiest decision to make but the hardest one to share with everybody,” Earnhardt Jr. said. “Wasn’t sure how people were going to receive the news and just worried about letting people down. I don’t have the chance to sit down in front of everyone and really explain one-on-one why this decision is what it is. “So I can understand people not grasping my reasons or the purpose for it but it was real easy for me to make.”

In the interview, Earnhardt Jr. also discusses what he plans to do now that racing is over as well as talking about his personal life after just recently getting married.

Check out the interview as Heyman chats with Earnhardt Jr. just days after announcing his decision to walk away from behind the wheel.

FOX Fantasy Auto Form a Racing Team, Compete for Prizes

Play Now!