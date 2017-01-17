Dale Earnhardt Jr. and new bride Amy share Hawaii honeymoon photos

In case you were wondering where Dale Earnhardt Jr. and new bride Amy honeymooned, it looks as though the happy couple enjoyed the Hawaiian islands of Maui and Kauai, two of the most beautiful places on Earth.

Congrats to the Earnhardts!

That's a wrap on the honeymoon. @FSMaui & @StRegisKauai were both perfection. Amazing friendly service! Many thanks and much respect. 🤙🏼 — Dale Earnhardt Jr. (@DaleJr) January 17, 2017

.@Amy_Reimann said this trip would be the best of our lives. She was right. Honeymoonin is quite alright. Home tomorrow! pic.twitter.com/FTOT4Mfm1S — Dale Earnhardt Jr. (@DaleJr) January 16, 2017