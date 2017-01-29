Dale Earnhardt Jr. nearly pulls all-nighter watching Rolex 24

Dale Earnhardt Jr. competed in the Rolex 24 at Daytona twice, co-driving a Corvette with his father and finishing second in 2001, and then finishing third in 2004.

And judging by his Twitter feed last night, he really enjoyed his sports car experience.

Watching all these guys wheel the #Rolex24 in the rain. It's incredibly difficult to remain discipline. Much respect ✊ — Dale Earnhardt Jr. (@DaleJr) January 29, 2017

It rained both times. It was fun as hell. https://t.co/NNDI67rpFb — Dale Earnhardt Jr. (@DaleJr) January 29, 2017

Great coverage #FS2. Visibility is just going to get worse. Impressive work by all these drivers to navigate these conditions. — Dale Earnhardt Jr. (@DaleJr) January 29, 2017

Its an interesting race so far. I remember when I ran it I stayed up the entire 24 hrs. But not tonight. https://t.co/cyy5OLfjRy — Dale Earnhardt Jr. (@DaleJr) January 29, 2017

Rained so much n 2004. I was hydroplaning everywhere & teammate Andy Wallace was getting car sick after hours behind the pace car. #Rolex24 — Dale Earnhardt Jr. (@DaleJr) January 29, 2017