Clint Bowyer discusses how career is getting second wind with Stewart-Haas Racing

Everything is new for Clint Bowyer in 2017.

Not only will he take over car owner Tony Stewart’s No. 14, but he’ll be doing so in Stewart-Haas Racing’s first year with Ford Performance.

Exciting times for a driver who was ready to put 2016 behind him before the year even came to a close.

Earlier in the week, Bowyer was on FS1’s “NASCAR Race Hub” to talk about just how big this move is for his career after a difficult 2016 season.

“There’s a lot of exciting things here and an unbelievable opportunity,” said Bowyer. “I can’t believe that he (Stewart) actually got out, and somehow, I got in. To have that and to be with Ford, Mobil 1 and everyone involved, it’s just a dream come true.”

After driving Chevrolets throughout his NASCAR career, Bowyer is ready to start fresh with a new manufacturer in Ford.

“For, me it’s an easy transition,” Bowyer added. “You always want to save the best for last, and I’m getting a little long in the tooth, boys. What a wonderful transition it’s been with great people.”

During Charlotte Motor Speedway’s NASCAR Media Tour, Bowyer boasted about just how excited he is to start the season with the talented group of people at SHR.

“A lot of thought really goes into the new season with a new life, a new chance, a new crack at-bat, a new manufacturer, new sponsors, new teammates and a new organization,” said Bowyer. “But, what an unbelievable opportunity it is to go out and do what you love to do, not only to do that but do it in first-class equipment built by racers that only share one thing in common – the will to go out and win races.”

“That’s all they do. It’s all they focus on. It’s all they talk about. It’s all they care about,” Bowyer added. “There’s no fluff and buff. There’s no sales pitch when you walk in the door, there are just guys with their heads down working and digging on building race cars that go fast and win races. Those are the hot rides you want to be in.”