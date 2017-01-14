Chili Bowl Nationals head into final night with a decided NASCAR flavor
Saturday marks the final night of competition in the first big auto race of the year, the Chili Bowl Nationals in Tulsa, Oklahoma. And NASCAR is well represented at the Chili Bowl, both on and off the track.
Racing tonight will be NASCAR regulars Kyle Larson, Ricky Stenhouse Jr., J.J. Yeley, Christopher Bell, Justin Allgaier and Chase Briscoe. Of this group, only Bell is already locked into the A-Main championship round, but the others can race their way in.
Others also making appearances at the Chili Bowl have been Tony Stewart, Danica Patrick, Kenny Wallace, Max Papis and more. It should be a great night of racing.
Friends @JoieofSeating @TonyStewart @cbnationals + a dad of se7en pic.twitter.com/fHoSsdFox9
— Max Papis (@maxpapis) January 14, 2017
There's something about winning inside a big building in Tulsa Oklahoma that's just so special. Bring on Saturday!!!!
— Christopher Bell (@CBellRacing) January 13, 2017
Ready to go tonight @cbnationals #driven2savelives #bcforever
A photo posted by @stenhousejr on
Ready for @StenhouseJr to rip the top tonight…being prepared is the key. @cbnationals pic.twitter.com/RRYFaQzH39
— Mike Kelley (@Mkelleynscs17) January 13, 2017
.@StenhouseJr shirts are for sale in the pits and at BC's merch trailer in the trade show! pic.twitter.com/aXN89IzZne
— Lauren Stewart (@LaurenStewart9) January 13, 2017
Saturday Running Order #ChiliBowl2017 pic.twitter.com/JulnfhvAKb
— Chili Bowl Nationals (@cbnationals) January 14, 2017
Tonight I run my prelim night for #ChiliBowl2017. Been a few years since I've had a smooth prelim. Hoping for a solid top 3 kinda night!
— Kyle Larson (@KyleLarsonRacin) January 10, 2017
P☝🏻in the Heat Race @cbnationals.
— JJ Yeley (@jjyeley1) January 14, 2017
Last lap, last corner & @J_Allgaier flipped. He got out of the car & is okay.
— Justin Allgaier (@J_Allgaier) January 13, 2017
Gr8 night @cbnationals watched @KeithKunz giving direction from track side to @CBellRacing to guide him to a WIN #coach #mentor
— Max Papis (@maxpapis) January 13, 2017
Come say hi to @StenhouseJr & @DanicaPatrick . Taking pictures and signing autographs #ChiliBowl2017 pic.twitter.com/pigtiPWaQt
— Clauson Marshall RAC (@ClausonMarshall) January 14, 2017