Chili Bowl Nationals head into final night with a decided NASCAR flavor

Saturday marks the final night of competition in the first big auto race of the year, the Chili Bowl Nationals in Tulsa, Oklahoma. And NASCAR is well represented at the Chili Bowl, both on and off the track.

Racing tonight will be NASCAR regulars Kyle Larson, Ricky Stenhouse Jr., J.J. Yeley, Christopher Bell, Justin Allgaier and Chase Briscoe. Of this group, only Bell is already locked into the A-Main championship round, but the others can race their way in.

Others also making appearances at the Chili Bowl have been Tony Stewart, Danica Patrick, Kenny Wallace, Max Papis and more. It should be a great night of racing.

There's something about winning inside a big building in Tulsa Oklahoma that's just so special. Bring on Saturday!!!! — Christopher Bell (@CBellRacing) January 13, 2017

Ready to go tonight @cbnationals #driven2savelives #bcforever A photo posted by @stenhousejr on Jan 13, 2017 at 12:21pm PST

Ready for @StenhouseJr to rip the top tonight…being prepared is the key. @cbnationals pic.twitter.com/RRYFaQzH39 — Mike Kelley (@Mkelleynscs17) January 13, 2017

.@StenhouseJr shirts are for sale in the pits and at BC's merch trailer in the trade show! pic.twitter.com/aXN89IzZne — Lauren Stewart (@LaurenStewart9) January 13, 2017

Tonight I run my prelim night for #ChiliBowl2017. Been a few years since I've had a smooth prelim. Hoping for a solid top 3 kinda night! — Kyle Larson (@KyleLarsonRacin) January 10, 2017

P☝🏻in the Heat Race @cbnationals. — JJ Yeley (@jjyeley1) January 14, 2017

Last lap, last corner & @J_Allgaier flipped. He got out of the car & is okay. — Justin Allgaier (@J_Allgaier) January 13, 2017