Chili Bowl Nationals head into final night with a decided NASCAR flavor

Tom Jensen

Saturday marks the final night of competition in the first big auto race of the year, the Chili Bowl Nationals in Tulsa, Oklahoma. And NASCAR is well represented at the Chili Bowl, both on and off the track.

Racing tonight will be NASCAR regulars Kyle Larson, Ricky Stenhouse Jr., J.J. Yeley, Christopher Bell, Justin Allgaier and Chase Briscoe. Of this group, only Bell is already locked into the A-Main championship round, but the others can race their way in.

Others also making appearances at the Chili Bowl  have been Tony Stewart, Danica Patrick, Kenny Wallace, Max Papis and more. It should be a great night of racing.

 

Ready to go tonight @cbnationals #driven2savelives #bcforever

A photo posted by @stenhousejr on

 