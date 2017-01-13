Vote now: Who follows Carl Edwards out the door next?

Carl Edwards’ stunning departure from his job as driver of the No. 19 Toyota for Joe Gibbs Racing in the NASCAR Monster Energy Cup Series remains a hot topic with fans and in the media alike.

So now it is time for fans to weigh in on this important question: Who is the next driver in NASCAR’s top series to call it quits?

There are currently eight drivers older than Edwards, who stepped out of his marquee ride at 37.

Some, such as Clint Bowyer and Kurt Busch, aren’t much older than Edwards.

Others are like Ryan Newman, who hasn’t won in a while but seems secure and content in his current job (and in Newman’s particular case, even recently signed a multi-year contract extension). But then, the same could have been said of Edwards before he dropped his bombshell.

Then there are the likes of the 40-years-plus crowd — which includes Jamie McMurray, Dale Earnhardt Jr., Kevin Harvick, seven-time champion Jimmie Johnson and 44-year-old Matt Kenseth.

So who’s going to be the next top-line driver to head out the door? You decide. Make your opinion count by voting in the latest FOXSports.com NASCAR poll below: