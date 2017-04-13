Brad Keselowski to carry MGD colors at Darlington throwback weekend

Maybe the most fun event in all of NASCAR is the Bojangles’ Southern 500 at Darlington Raceway, which will go throwback for the third consecutive year on Labor Day weekend.

Picking the best throwback paint schemes is just about impossible, because there are so many good ones to choose from.

But here’s an early contender that surely will turn a lot of heads: For Darlington, Brad Keselowski’s No. 2 Team Penske Ford will be decked out in the black Miller Genuine Draft Colors that Rusty Wallace immortalized when he drove for the team.

If this is any indication of what we can expect to see at Darlington, we’re in for another amazing weekend.

Midnight is back – just in time for Darlington! https://t.co/5506tgYEXW pic.twitter.com/NubhY1WfoK — Lionel Racing (@Lionel_Racing) April 13, 2017

FOX Fantasy Auto Form a Racing Team, Compete for Prizes

Play Now!