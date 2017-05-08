Cars of Aric Almirola, Elliott Sadler fail post-race inspection at Talladega

TALLADEGA, Ala. — There were a pair of inspection issues following Sunday’s Monster Energy Series GEICO 500 at Talladega Superspeedway.

The No. 43 Richard Petty Motorsports Ford of Aric Almirola failed post-race LIS inspection following his fourth-place result. NASCAR officials also found a missing lug nut on the left-rear wheel of Elliott Sadler’s No. 7 Tommy Baldwin Racing Chevrolet.

Currently one point out from the 16th and final spot in the playoffs, Almirola faces a 35-point penalty and crew chief Drew Blickensderfer faces a potential three-race suspension.

Any penalties from the violations will be issued by the sanctioning body later this week.

