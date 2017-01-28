AJ Allmendinger talks about getting caught on ‘Kiss Cam’

During NASCAR Media Tour this past week, AJ Allmendinger dished on how he recently made the most of date night with his girlfriend, Tara Meador.

Talking with @TheBuzzer’s Daryl Motte, Allmendinger talked about how he took Meador out for a nice steak dinner and ended the night with her first trip to a Charlotte Hornets basketball game.

At the game, Allmendinger said the happy couple got caught on the “Kiss Cam.”

“We had a great time and we got on the kiss cam,” said Allmendinger. “And I nailed it.”

Hopefully a good smooch on the Kiss Cam will bring Allmendinger some good luck for the 2017 Monster Energy Cup Series season.