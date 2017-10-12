Martin Truex Jr. looks to rebound from last year’s catastrophic engine failure at Talladega

After an engine failure eliminated them from championship contention last year at Talladega, Martin Truex Jr. heads there again already locked into the next round, and looking to rebound.

