Radioactive: Charlotte — ‘I (expletive) clocked him with the right front’

Check out all the best scanner audio from the Bank of America 500 at Charlotte Motor Speedway.

More Race Hub Videos

Kyle Busch now in surprising points hole after tumultuous day at Charlotte

Kyle Busch now in surprising points hole after tumultuous day at Charlotte

15 mins ago

Radioactive: Charlotte — 'I (expletive) clocked him with the right front'

Radioactive: Charlotte — 'I (expletive) clocked him with the right front'

15 mins ago

Here's why Jimmie Johnson wasn't penalized for pitting outside his box

Here's why Jimmie Johnson wasn't penalized for pitting outside his box

1 hr ago

Who will be eliminated from the NASCAR playoffs after the Round of 12?

Who will be eliminated from the NASCAR playoffs after the Round of 12?

1 day ago

Kyle Larson recalls that time he got taken out by Dale Earnhardt Jr. ... after the race was over

Kyle Larson recalls that time he got taken out by Dale Earnhardt Jr. ... after the race was over

5 days ago

Shawne Merriman launches 'Lights Out Drive' youth initiative, takes 100 students to a race at Dover International Speedway

Shawne Merriman launches 'Lights Out Drive' youth initiative, takes 100 students to a race at Dover International Speedway

5 days ago

More Race Hub Videos»