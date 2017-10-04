Shawne Merriman launches ‘Lights Out Drive’ youth initiative, takes 100 students to a race at Dover International Speedway

As part of his 'Lights Out Drive' initiative, Shawne Merriman, a lifelong NASCAR fan, treated 100 students to a day they wouldn't forget at Dover International Speedway.

More Race Hub Videos

Shawne Merriman launches 'Lights Out Drive' youth initiative at Dover International Speedway

Shawne Merriman launches 'Lights Out Drive' youth initiative at Dover International Speedway

15 mins ago

NASCAR Hall of Fame inductee Robert Yates passes away at 74

NASCAR Hall of Fame inductee Robert Yates passes away at 74

2 hours ago

Radioactive: Dover — 'He hit a (expletive) barrel!'

Radioactive: Dover — 'He hit a (expletive) barrel!'

2 hours ago

Winner's Weekend: Kyle Busch - Dover

Winner's Weekend: Kyle Busch - Dover

1 day ago

Kevin Harvick: 'It is very important that Chase Elliott gets to Victory Lane'

Kevin Harvick: 'It is very important that Chase Elliott gets to Victory Lane'

1 day ago

Should NASCAR ban post-race burnouts?

Should NASCAR ban post-race burnouts?

5 days ago

More Race Hub Videos»