Shawne Merriman launches ‘Lights Out Drive’ youth initiative, takes 100 students to a race at Dover International Speedway
As part of his 'Lights Out Drive' initiative, Shawne Merriman, a lifelong NASCAR fan, treated 100 students to a day they wouldn't forget at Dover International Speedway.
More Race Hub Videos
Shawne Merriman launches 'Lights Out Drive' youth initiative at Dover International Speedway
15 mins ago
NASCAR Hall of Fame inductee Robert Yates passes away at 74
2 hours ago
Radioactive: Dover — 'He hit a (expletive) barrel!'
2 hours ago
Winner's Weekend: Kyle Busch - Dover
1 day ago
Kevin Harvick: 'It is very important that Chase Elliott gets to Victory Lane'
1 day ago
Should NASCAR ban post-race burnouts?
5 days ago
More Race Hub Videos»
FOX Sports Go
-
LIVE NOWFEATURED