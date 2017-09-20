‘Made in Japan’: Inside NASCAR’s historic exhibition race overseas in the 1990s

Get an in-depth, behind-the-scenes look at NASCAR's historic journey to Japan in the 1990s in the first installment of the Beyond the Wheel short film series.

More Race Hub Videos

'Made in Japan': Inside NASCAR's historic exhibition race overseas in the 1990s

15 mins ago

Radioactive: Chicagoland — 'That guy is a (expletive) moron every week'

5 hours ago

Chase Elliott penalized after Chicagoland violation, crew chief suspended

5 hours ago

Kasey Kahne will replace Michael McDowell at Leavine Family Racing in 2018

5 hours ago

Winner's Weekend: Martin Truex Jr. and his crew chief recap their winning strategy at Chicagoland

2 days ago

War Room Part One: Picking a champion from the round of 16

5 days ago

