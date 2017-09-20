Kasey Kahne will replace Michael McDowell at Leavine Family Racing in 2018

Kasey Kahne talks with Alan Cavanna after it was announced that he will take over the No. 95 car at Leavine Family Racing starting in 2018.

Kasey Kahne will replace Michael McDowell at Leavine Family Racing in 2018

15 mins ago

Radioactive: Chicagoland — 'That guy is a (expletive) moron every week'

3 hours ago

Chase Elliott penalized after Chicagoland violation, crew chief suspended

3 hours ago

Winner's Weekend: Martin Truex Jr. and his crew chief recap their winning strategy at Chicagoland

1 day ago

War Room Part One: Picking a champion from the round of 16

5 days ago

Ricky Stenhouse Jr. comments on Danica Patrick leaving Stewart-Haas Racing

5 days ago

