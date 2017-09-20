Kasey Kahne will replace Michael McDowell at Leavine Family Racing in 2018
Kasey Kahne talks with Alan Cavanna after it was announced that he will take over the No. 95 car at Leavine Family Racing starting in 2018.
15 mins ago
