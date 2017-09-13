Andy Petree doesn’t think Jimmie Johnson will make it to the 3rd round of playoffs
Andy Petree talks to Jimmie Johnson at media day for the 2017 NASCAR Playoffs and tells him he doesn't think he'll get past the second round.
More Race Hub Videos
Andy Petree doesn't think Jimmie Johnson will make it to the 3rd round of playoffs
4 hours ago
Martin Truex Jr. enters the 2017 playoffs as the regular season champ and top seed
4 hours ago
Richard Petty Motorsports and Smithfield Foods dispute claims of 'handshake agreement' for 2018
1 day ago
Aric Almirola out at RPM; Bubba Wallace wanted as replacement
1 day ago
Radioactive: Richmond — 'Oh (expletive), we're killed dude!'
1 day ago
Danica Patrick will not return to Stewart-Haas Racing in 2018
1 day ago
More Race Hub Videos»
FOX Sports Go
-
FEATURED