Martin Truex Jr. enters the 2017 playoffs as the regular season champ and top seed
At media day for the 2017 NASCAR Playoffs Martin Truex Jr. comments on being the regular season champ and the top seed.
More Race Hub Videos
Andy Petree doesn't think Jimmie Johnson will make it to the 3rd round of playoffs
4 hours ago
Martin Truex Jr. enters the 2017 playoffs as the regular season champ and top seed
4 hours ago
Richard Petty Motorsports and Smithfield Foods dispute claims of 'handshake agreement' for 2018
1 day ago
Aric Almirola out at RPM; Bubba Wallace wanted as replacement
1 day ago
Radioactive: Richmond — 'Oh (expletive), we're killed dude!'
1 day ago
Danica Patrick will not return to Stewart-Haas Racing in 2018
1 day ago
More Race Hub Videos»
FOX Sports Go
-
FEATURED