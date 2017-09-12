Radioactive: Richmond — ‘Oh (expletive), we’re killed dude!’
Check out all the best scanner audio from the Federated Auto Parts 400 at Richmond Raceway.
More Race Hub Videos
Richard Petty Motorsports and Smithfield Foods dispute claims of 'handshake agreement' for 2018
6 hours ago
Aric Almirola out at RPM; Bubba Wallace wanted as replacement
6 hours ago
Radioactive: Richmond — 'Oh (expletive), we're killed dude!'
6 hours ago
Danica Patrick will not return to Stewart-Haas Racing in 2018
6 hours ago
Drivers call out NASCAR for inconsistency with throwing cautions
1 day ago
Dale Earnhardt Jr. misses playoffs in final Cup season
1 day ago
More Race Hub Videos»
FOX Sports Go
-
FEATURED