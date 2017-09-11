Ambulance on pit road creates chaos, nearly causes Matt Kenseth to miss the playoffs

'NASCAR Race Hub' takes a look at the massive confusion that ensued when an ambulance stopped at the entrance to pit road as the leaders were pitting,and nearly caused Matt Kenseth to miss the playoffs.

More Race Hub Videos

Drivers call out NASCAR for inconsistency with throwing cautions

Drivers call out NASCAR for inconsistency with throwing cautions

5 hours ago

Dale Earnhardt Jr. misses playoffs in final Cup season

Dale Earnhardt Jr. misses playoffs in final Cup season

6 hours ago

Ambulance on pit road creates chaos, nearly causes Matt Kenseth to miss the playoffs

Ambulance on pit road creates chaos, nearly causes Matt Kenseth to miss the playoffs

6 hours ago

Winners Weekend: Kyle Larson - Richmond

Winners Weekend: Kyle Larson - Richmond

7 hours ago

Here's how Denny Hamlin's massive penalty will affect his team moving forward

Here's how Denny Hamlin's massive penalty will affect his team moving forward

4 days ago

Who has the advantage heading into the playoffs: Jimmie Johnson or Martin Truex Jr.?

Who has the advantage heading into the playoffs: Jimmie Johnson or Martin Truex Jr.?

4 days ago

More Race Hub Videos»