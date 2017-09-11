Ambulance on pit road creates chaos, nearly causes Matt Kenseth to miss the playoffs
'NASCAR Race Hub' takes a look at the massive confusion that ensued when an ambulance stopped at the entrance to pit road as the leaders were pitting,and nearly caused Matt Kenseth to miss the playoffs.
More Race Hub Videos
Drivers call out NASCAR for inconsistency with throwing cautions
5 hours ago
Dale Earnhardt Jr. misses playoffs in final Cup season
6 hours ago
Ambulance on pit road creates chaos, nearly causes Matt Kenseth to miss the playoffs
6 hours ago
Winners Weekend: Kyle Larson - Richmond
7 hours ago
Here's how Denny Hamlin's massive penalty will affect his team moving forward
4 days ago
Who has the advantage heading into the playoffs: Jimmie Johnson or Martin Truex Jr.?
4 days ago
More Race Hub Videos»
FOX Sports Go
-
LIVE NOWFEATURED