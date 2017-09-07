Who has the advantage heading into the playoffs: Jimmie Johnson or Martin Truex Jr.?

Regan Smith and Jeff Hammond compare and contrast the strengths and weaknesses of regular season champ Martin Truex Jr. and Jimmie Johnson as the Cup series readies for the playoffs.

