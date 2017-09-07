Who has the advantage heading into the playoffs: Jimmie Johnson or Martin Truex Jr.?
Regan Smith and Jeff Hammond compare and contrast the strengths and weaknesses of regular season champ Martin Truex Jr. and Jimmie Johnson as the Cup series readies for the playoffs.
More Race Hub Videos
Here's how Denny Hamlin's massive penalty will affect his team moving forward
1 day ago
Who has the advantage heading into the playoffs: Jimmie Johnson or Martin Truex Jr.?
1 day ago
Both of Denny Hamlin's Darlington wins become encumbered, crew chief Mike Wheeler suspended
2 days ago
Dave Moody reacts to NASCAR deeming Denny Hamlin's wins encumbered
2 days ago
Playoff predictions for bubble drivers heading into Richmond
2 days ago
Radioactive: Darlington — 'That was (expletive) awesome!'
3 days ago