Top 30 drivers in points standings after Food City 500 at Bristol

1
Kyle Larson, 360 points (7 playoff points)
2
Chase Elliott, 333 (2 playoff points)
3
Martin Truex Jr., 323 (10 playoff points)
4
Joey Logano, 291 (1 playoff point)
5
Brad Keselowski, 277 (10 playoff points)
6
Jimmie Johnson, 244 (10 playoff points)
7
Jamie McMurray, 244
8
Clint Bowyer, 239
9
Kevin Harvick, 239 (3 playoff points)
10
Ryan Blaney, 228 (2 playoff points)
11
Kyle Busch, 214 (1 playoff point)
12
Erik Jones, 192
13
Trevor Bayne, 192
14
Ryan Newman, 186 (5 playoff points)
15
Denny Hamlin, 184
16
Ricky Stenhouse Jr., 168
17
Kasey Kahne, 164
18
Kurt Busch, 163 (5 playoff points)
19
Aric Almirola, 161
20
Matt Kenseth, 159
21
Austin Dillon, 154
22
Daniel Suarez, 144
23
Ty Dillon, 144
24
Dale Earnhardt Jr., 134
25
Paul Menard, 127
26
AJ Allmendinger, 116
27
Michael McDowell, 102
28
Chris Buescher, 94
29
Cole Whitt, 94
30
Danica Patrick, 91
FOX Fantasy Auto Form a Racing Team, Compete for PrizesPlay Now!