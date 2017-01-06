See 18 iconic race cars shine on NASCAR Hall of Fame’s Glory Road
Glory Road
On Friday in Charlotte, North Carolina, the NASCAR Hall of Fame unveiled the latest editions to their Glory Road, highlighted by Davey Allison's famous No. 28 Havoline Ford Thunderbird.
Check out all 18 iconic cars:
Marshall Teague’s 1952 Hudson Hornet
Nicknamed the "King of the Beach" for his success on the Daytona Beach Road Course, Teague joined the Hudson Motors team and drove the "Fabulous Hudson Hornet" stocks cars in 1951 and 1952. Competing in 23 NASCAR Grand National events from 1949 through 1952, Teague won seven races.

Another fun fact: Teague's Hudson Hornet was also the inspiration for the Doc Hudson character in Disney's Cars film.
Fireball Roberts' 1957 Ford Fairlane
Richard Petty’s 1964 Plymouth Belvedere
Wendell Scott’s 1966 Ford Galaxie
David Pearson’s 1966 Dodge Charger
Richie Evans’ 1939 Chevrolet Coupe (driven from 1970-1971)
Darrell Waltrip’s 1976 Chevrolet Monte Carlo
Bobby Allison’s 1978 Ford Thunderbird
Sam Ard’s 1982 Oldsmobile Omega
Davey Allison’s 1987 Ford Thunderbird
Neil Bonnett’s 1989 Ford Thunderbird
Harry Gant’s 1991 Oldsmobile Cutlass
Bill Elliott’s 1992 Ford Thunderbird
Mike Skinner’s 1995 Chevrolet Silverado
Dale Earnhardt’s 1999 Chevrolet Monte Carlo
Dale Earnhardt’s 1999 Chevrolet Monte Carlo
In 676 NASCAR Cup Series races, the seven-time champion and 2010 inaugural NASCAR Hall of Fame inductee earned 76 career wins.FOXSports.com Tom Jensen
Jeff Gordon’s 2005 Chevrolet Monte Carlo
Jimmie Johnson’s 2013 Chevrolet SS
Kyle Busch’s 2015 Toyota Camry
