See 18 iconic race cars shine on NASCAR Hall of Fame’s Glory Road

Marshall Teague’s 1952 Hudson Hornet

Nicknamed the “King of the Beach” for his success on the Daytona Beach Road Course, Teague joined the Hudson Motors team and drove the “Fabulous Hudson Hornet” stocks cars in 1951 and 1952. Competing in 23 NASCAR Grand National events from 1949 through 1952, Teague won seven races.

Another fun fact: Teague’s Hudson Hornet was also the inspiration for the Doc Hudson character in Disney’s Cars film.

FOXSports.com

Tom Jensen