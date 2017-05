Ryan Blaney has been no slouch on restrictor-plate tracks early in his Monster Energy NASCAR Cup Series career.

Since becoming Wood Brothers Racing’s full-time driver in the No. 21 Ford in 2016, Blaney’s worst finish on a superspeedway was 19th in the 2016 Daytona 500.

Since then, he earned a ninth-place finish in last year’s spring race at Talladega Superspeedway, 14th at Daytona in July and an 11th at Talladega last fall.

To top it all off, Blaney finished second to fellow Ford Performance driver Kurt Busch in this year’s Daytona 500.

On Friday at Talladega, Blaney talked about a variety of topics, including restrictor-plate racing, working with Team Penske and even Star Wars.