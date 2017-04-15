Ricky Stenhouse Jr. on future, Fords and becoming more than ‘Danica’s boyfriend’

Some people still view you as "Danica's boyfriend" as much as for what you've accomplished on the track in the Cup Series. How do you hope to change that perception this year?

Stenhouse: “That’s something we’ve been working on real hard at Roush Fenway Racing. Last year we started the season out pretty decent and then fell off quite a bit – and were never really able to regain the speed that we showed at the beginning of the season. We knew some of the reasons why. We got some of the things taken away that we had that were helping us run better, just with rules changes and things like that.

“So this year we’ve tried to make sure we’re staying on top of it."