5 stories from Rick Hendrick at the NASCAR Hall of Fame

Tom Jensen

Rick Hendrick was inducted into the NASCAR Hall of Fame Class of 2017 Friday night, along with Benny Parsons, Raymond Parks, Mark Martin and Richard Childress. 
 
Like the others, Hendrick came from humble beginnings, raised on a tobacco farm in Southern Virginia.  Here are five stories Hendrick and his wife, Linda, shared.
Getty Images Getty Images

Fixer upper

Hendrick got his start fixing up wrecked Corvettes and reselling them. Early on, Linda was drafted to help. “We worked on cars after work, carburetors or sanding fiberglass or adjusting headlights or whatever we had to do,” Linda said. “I did mostly detailing on the cars.”

Getty Images Getty Images

Speed demon

Before he got his start in NASCAR, Hendrick was a championship drag boat racer. “I drove a boat, my brother drove one and Jimmy Wright out of Richmond, Virginia, drove one,” said Hendrick. “He (Wright) was killed in the boat in Litchfield, Illinois, and we tried to go back and do it again, and I just couldn't do it, and we stored the boats at (crew chief) Harry Hyde's shop, and that's how I met Harry.”
Getty Images Getty Images

Numbers game

When Hendrick launched All-Star Racing in 1984 with Geoff Bodine, his car carried the No. 5, which has remained in continuous operation with Hendrick Motorsports since then. Hendrick said it was his first crew chief, the legendary Harry Hyde, who picked the number. “Harry Hyde was emphatic about having a single-digit number, and 5 was the only one, I think, available at the time,” said Hendrick.  “So 5 was the  — he just wanted a single-digit number.”
ISC Archives via Getty Images RacingOne

Revival meeting

Hendrick’s team debuted in 1984 with driver Geoff Bodine and crew chief Harry Hyde. With no sponsor, Hendrick was on the verge of shutting the team down when Bodine won the spring race at Martinsville Speedway. But Hendrick wasn’t there. 

“True story, Linda is here,” said Hendrick.  “I had promised her we'd go to a revival.  So on the Martinsville race, the seventh race, I was in church, and I went to a pay phone after church, and I called my mother, and I said, ‘Mom, how did the race end up in Martinsville?’

“She said, ‘You didn't hear?’  And I said, ‘No.’  

“She said, Geoff blew up, and I said, ‘Blew up, okay.’ 

“She said, ‘No, he won.’

“I said, ‘He won the race?’  So everybody was wrapping his yard in toilet paper. But I think I had divine intervention that day because I was in church.”

RacingOne ISC Archives via Getty Images

Faith, family and friends

Hendrick said during his induction ceremony that “It's your faith, it's your family and your friends that get you through life, and that's the most important thing.”

Afterward, he talked about Richard Petty reaching out to him after Rick’s son Ricky and nine others were killed in an airplane crash near Martinsville Speedway. Petty himself had been through his own tragedy when grandson Adam Petty was killed in a crash at New Hampshire Motor Speedway in 2000.

“When he (Petty) lost Adam and we lost Ricky, he told me, he said — we were walking through the garage one day — and he said, ‘You know, it wasn't our plan, but it was God's plan.’”

Getty Images Getty Images for NASCAR

Next Gallery
27

NASCAR legends, significant others light up Hall of Fame red carpet
Start Gallery »