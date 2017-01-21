5 stories from Rick Hendrick at the NASCAR Hall of Fame
Fixer upper
Hendrick got his start fixing up wrecked Corvettes and reselling them. Early on, Linda was drafted to help. “We worked on cars after work, carburetors or sanding fiberglass or adjusting headlights or whatever we had to do,” Linda said. “I did mostly detailing on the cars.”
Speed demon
Numbers game
Revival meeting
Hendrick’s team debuted in 1984 with driver Geoff Bodine and crew chief Harry Hyde. With no sponsor, Hendrick was on the verge of shutting the team down when Bodine won the spring race at Martinsville Speedway. But Hendrick wasn’t there.
“True story, Linda is here,” said Hendrick. “I had promised her we'd go to a revival. So on the Martinsville race, the seventh race, I was in church, and I went to a pay phone after church, and I called my mother, and I said, ‘Mom, how did the race end up in Martinsville?’
“She said, ‘You didn't hear?’ And I said, ‘No.’
“She said, Geoff blew up, and I said, ‘Blew up, okay.’
“She said, ‘No, he won.’
“I said, ‘He won the race?’ So everybody was wrapping his yard in toilet paper. But I think I had divine intervention that day because I was in church.”RacingOne ISC Archives via Getty Images
Faith, family and friends
Hendrick said during his induction ceremony that “It's your faith, it's your family and your friends that get you through life, and that's the most important thing.”
Afterward, he talked about Richard Petty reaching out to him after Rick’s son Ricky and nine others were killed in an airplane crash near Martinsville Speedway. Petty himself had been through his own tragedy when grandson Adam Petty was killed in a crash at New Hampshire Motor Speedway in 2000.
“When he (Petty) lost Adam and we lost Ricky, he told me, he said — we were walking through the garage one day — and he said, ‘You know, it wasn't our plan, but it was God's plan.’”Getty Images Getty Images for NASCAR