5 stories from Rick Hendrick at the NASCAR Hall of Fame

Revival meeting

Hendrick’s team debuted in 1984 with driver Geoff Bodine and crew chief Harry Hyde. With no sponsor, Hendrick was on the verge of shutting the team down when Bodine won the spring race at Martinsville Speedway. But Hendrick wasn’t there.

“True story, Linda is here,” said Hendrick. “I had promised her we'd go to a revival. So on the Martinsville race, the seventh race, I was in church, and I went to a pay phone after church, and I called my mother, and I said, ‘Mom, how did the race end up in Martinsville?’

“She said, ‘You didn't hear?’ And I said, ‘No.’

“She said, Geoff blew up, and I said, ‘Blew up, okay.’

“She said, ‘No, he won.’

“I said, ‘He won the race?’ So everybody was wrapping his yard in toilet paper. But I think I had divine intervention that day because I was in church.”

