NASCAR Hall of Fame class of 2017 highlights: Raymond Parks
Raymond Parks, shown here in a 1966 photo shortly after a book came out hailing him as one of the earliest and most successful car owners in NASCAR history, will be inducted into the NASCAR Hall of Fame as part of the 2017 class tonight.
Check out some of the defining moments of his Hall of Fame career.ISC Archives via Getty Images RacingOne
Moonshine roots
Parks in 1941, around the time one of his race-car drivers (and a notorious moonshine runner), Lloyd Seay, was shot and killed by a cousin in a liquor-related dispute. A few years earlier, Parks himself served nine months in an Ohio prison after getting caught for illegally hauling moonshine.
After he was released in prison and shortly after this photo was taken, he went on to fight in the Battle of the Bulge in World War II.RacingOne ISC Archives via Getty Images
The very beginning
When he died in 2010 at the age of 96, Parks was the last surviving member of the group of 35 men who in December 1947 met at the Streamline Hotel in Daytona Beach, Florida, where they essentially helped Big Bill Frace form NASCAR.ISC Archives via Getty Images RacingOne
Big Bill
France, the acknowledged founder of NASCAR, actually drove for Parks several times in stock-car events in the pre-NASCAR days. And in the very early days of NASCAR, Parks loaned France money on more than one occasion to help get the new organization off the ground and then to help it stay afloat.
Getting started
Driver Red Byron (left), a hero from World War II, stands next to Parks outside Byron's garage in the early 1950s. Byron suffered a leg injury in the war that required him to have a unique setup in his car that allowed him to drive, and Parks did not hesitate to put him in a quality ride when NASCAR first started.RacingOne ISC Archives via Getty Images
Hands-on owner
Parks not only fielded Byron's No. 22 Ford, but also helped work on it.RacingOne ISC Archives via Getty Images
Glory road
The No. 22 Oldsmobile that Byron drove to the first NASCAR championship in 1949, when Byron won two of just eight races that were on the schedule. Byron ran in only six of them.Mitchell Kearney
First champion
Red Byron, after winning NASCAR's first championship in 1949. His crew chief was Red Vogt, so the Parks-owned team truly had the other teams in early NASCAR seeing red at the time.
Spotless cars
Parks was known for making sure all of his cars looked spotless when they arrived at the track for a race.RacingOne ISC Archives via Getty Images
Short shrift
Other drivers who were employed -- and won -- for Parks included the brothers Tim and Fonty Flock. And yes, Fonty truly did win the 1952 Southern 500 at Darlington while wearing bermuda shorts.RacingOne
Praise from a legend
At a news conference at Atlanta Motor Speedway in March of 2009, Parks and his family announces their intentinos to donate many of their NASCAR awards, trophies and other memorarbilia to the NASCAR Hall of Fame. Among those in attendance were (from L-R), NASCAR president Mike Helton, Parks' wife Vi, Parks and NASCAR Hall of Famer Richard Petty.
"He set the standard," Petty once said of Parks. "Mr. Parks brought the sport class. It took people like Mr. Parks to lay the foundation we're living off of. Without him, we wouldn't have the history we have and we wouldn't be where we are today."
A great team
Parks and his wife, Vi, after being presented with a commemorative brick from the NASCAR Hall of Fame at Atlanta Motor Speedway in 2009.
Helton, Parks and NASCAR chairman and CEO Brian France pose for a photo in front of the No. 22 Oldsmobile that Red Byron drove for Parks en route to the first championship in NASCAR history. The photo was taken prior to the running of the Daytona 500 in February of 2009.