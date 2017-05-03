NASCAR’s one-hit wonders at Talladega Superspeedway

In 1969, NASCAR founder Big Bill France opened up the mammoth 2.66-mile Alabama International Motor Speedway, which in 1989 was renamed Talladega Superspeedway. Since Talladega opened, 10 drivers won their first NASCAR Premier Series race here, most recently Brad Keselowski in 2009. Six of those ten first-time winners won their only Cup races at Talladega. Here they are:
Richard Brickhouse
In 1969, Brickhouse won the very first NASCAR Sprint Cup race ever run at Talladega after most of the series regulars walked out in protest over safety concerns. Despite the stars bailing out NASCAR founder Big Bill France said show would go on and it did. Brickhouse won the inaugural event ahead of Jim Vandiver, Ramo Stott and Bobby Isaac. Brickhouse would go to appear in just 38 more Cup races, earning a total of four top-five and 13 top-10 finishes.
Dick Brooks
The 1969 NASCAR Rookie of the Year, California native Brooks beat Buddy Baker by a whopping 7.2 seconds to win at Talladega in 1973. Driving for Junie Donlavey for much of his career, Brooks made 358 starts, scoring 57 top-five and 150 top-10 finishes. Brooks had a series of new-car dealerships prior to his death from pneumonia in 2006.
Lennie Pond
Another NASCAR Rookie of the Year (1973), Pond shocked the world with his 1978 Talladega victory setting a then-record race average of 174.700 miles per hour in a race that ran caution-free. In 234 Cup starts, Pond had 39 top-five and 88 top-10 finishes. After retirement, he sold Chevrolets in Virginia. Pond passed away in February.
Ron Bouchard
Sensing a theme yet? The 1981 NASCAR Rookie of the Year came from nowhere to edge Darrell Waltrip and Terry Labonte at the finish line of the '81 Talladega 500. Bouchard had 19 top fives and 60 top 10s in 160 NASCAR starts. The former driver, who died last December, at one time owned a string of automobile dealerships in New England.
Bobby Hillin Jr.
One of the first young guns, Hillin made his Cup debut at the age of 17 in 1982, driving a car for legendary crew chief Harry Hyde. In 1986, he became the youngest winner in NASCAR history at the time, capturing a victory at Talladega. The Texan never quite lived up to the early expectations, scoring only eight top-five and 43 top-10 finishes in 334 career starts.
Phil Parsons
Still active as a broadcaster on FOX, Parsons finished second to Rusty Wallace in the 1984 NASCAR Rookie of the Year competition. In 1988, Parsons won the Winston 500 and had his best career points finish of ninth. All told, Parsons had 10 top-five and 40 top-10 finishes in 203 starts.