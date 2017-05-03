NASCAR’s one-hit wonders at Talladega Superspeedway

Richard Brickhouse

In 1969, Brickhouse won the very first NASCAR Sprint Cup race ever run at Talladega after most of the series regulars walked out in protest over safety concerns. Despite the stars bailing out NASCAR founder Big Bill France said show would go on and it did. Brickhouse won the inaugural event ahead of Jim Vandiver, Ramo Stott and Bobby Isaac. Brickhouse would go to appear in just 38 more Cup races, earning a total of four top-five and 13 top-10 finishes.