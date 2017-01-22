5 who need to be nominated to NASCAR Hall of Fame

Friday night’s NASCAR Hall of Fame induction ceremony for the Class of 2017 was a wonderful event, as it is every year.

The Class of 2017 included Richard Childress, Rick Hendrick, Mark Martin, Raymond Parks and Benny Parsons, a great mix of owners and drivers.

Now comes the hard part: When we get to Daytona for Speedweeks next month, the 22-person NASCAR Hall of Fame nominating committee will have to select 20 nominees for the Class of 2018.

Then, in May, the voting panel will decide which five of the 20 nominees will go into the hall next year.

Presumably all of most of the 15 nominees who didn’t get voted in this year will carry over to become 2018 nominees, leaving five names to be added to the list. Here are five individuals who deserve to become NASCAR Hall of Fame nominees for 2018:

