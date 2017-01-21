An inside look at the NASCAR Hall of Fame Class of 2017 Induction Ceremony
Mark Martin and Roush Fenway Racing founder Jack Roush share a special moment on stage at the NASCAR Hall of Fame Class of 2017 induction ceremony.
Take a look back as Richard Childress, Rick Hendrick, Mark Martin, Benny Parsons and Raymond Parks were given NASCAR's highest honor:Getty Images Getty Images
Legendary car owners
Championship winning car owners Junior Johnson (left) and Rick Hendrick pose for a photo as festivies got underway Friday night at the Hall of Fame in uptown Charlotte, North Carolina.Getty Images Getty Images
Sixteen Cup titles combined
Richard Childress (left) and Hendrick (right) have had their fair share of dominance through the years. Hendrick Motorsports owns a record 12 championship titles, whle Richard Childress Racing has six with the late Dale Earnhardt.Getty Images Getty Images
Relishing the moment
Martin (left) and Class of 2013 inductee Leonard Wood (right) have a moment before the induction ceremony.Getty Images Getty Images
Behind the scenes
Mark Martin chats with FS1's "NASCAR Race Hub" on the red carpet.
Rick and Linda Hendrick
Hendrick and his wife, Linda, shined on the red carpet.Getty Images Getty Images
Richard and Judy Childress
Childress and his wife, Judy, pose for photos on their way to the induction ceremony.Getty Images Getty Images
Mark and Arlene Martin
Martin and his wife, Arlene, smile for the cameras Friday night at the Hall of Fame.Getty Images Getty Images
Kicking off the ceremony
Winston Kelley, Executive Director of the NASCAR Hall of Fame, kicks off the induction dinner prior to the ceremony.Getty Images Getty Images
Putting on the jacket
NASCAR CEO Brian France (right) gives Maritn his new Hall of Fame jacket.Getty Images Getty Images
Friendly competitors
Childress (left) and Hendrick (right) both came from humble beginnings to find great success in the sport, success that landed them in the Hall of Fame Class of 2017.Getty Images Getty Images
Special moment
Four-time Cup Series champion Jeff Gordon (left) and his former car owner, Hendrick, share a laugh during a photo shoot before the ceremony.Getty Images Getty Images
Mark Martin reflects
The 40-time Cup Series winner reflected on his storied 31-year racing career on stage during the induction ceremony.Getty Images Getty Images
Receiving the hardware
Hendrick checks out his new Hall of Fame ring before making his speech.Getty Images Getty Images
Childress shares Earnhardt stories
Childress had many great achievements with Dale Earnhardt as his driver, so it was only fitting he spent a good amount of time reflecting on his career with "The Intimidator."Getty Images Getty Images
NASCAR's greatest
Various inductees from past Hall of Fame classes, including Richard Petty, Ned Jarrett, Dale Jarrett, Bobby Allison, Junior Johnson and more are honored on stage to close out the ceremony.Getty Images Getty Images