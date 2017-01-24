NASCAR drivers and teams react to race format enhancements
On Monday evening at the Charlotte Convention Center, NASCAR announced major enhancements to the race format and points system for the 2017 season and beyond.
In a colaboration between NASCAR officials, drivers and team principals, the enhancements include race stages and a new points format. Read more about the specifics of the modifications here: 9 things you need to know about NASCAR's format enhancements
See what drivers and teams had to say about the big news: