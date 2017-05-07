NASCAR drivers react to dramatic Supercross season finale

Saturday night’s 250SX and 450SX Main Events at the Sam Boyd Stadium in Las Vegas may have been the craziest races of all time.
In 450SX, Eli Tomac started the last lap one spot ahead of championship rival Ryan Dungey. However, that would still give Dungey the title so Tomac tried to back him up into the traffic behind. In the end, it didn’t work in Tomac’s favor, as Tomac got second and Dungey got fourth, which was still enough to give Dungey the title.
Supercross
250SX reaction
In 250SX East, the top three championship contenders entered the night separate by one point and all three crashed in separate incidents early on during the race. On the last lap, Joey Savatgy (17) was ahead of Zach Osborne (16). Osborne made an aggressive pass that resulted in Savatgy crashing and dropping from seventh to 14th. Osborne went on to finish seventh and win the title.