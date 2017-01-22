NASCAR drivers react to Ken Roczen’s nasty Supercross crash

During the Anaheim Supercross event on FS1 Saturday night, one of the sport's biggest stars, Ken Roczen, was involved in a wild crash.

Roczen was running third when he went down hard after falling off his bike and catching major air during the 450SX Main Event. The cause of the incident appeared to be a softened rhythm section due to rain earlier in the night.

In a statement released by Honda, the Supercross star suffered a compound fracture to his left forearm.

There were a few NASCAR drivers tuned into the event. Check out what they had to say after Roczen's nasty spill: