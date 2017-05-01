NASCAR community reacts to Joey Logano’s win on a hot Sunday in Richmond Tom Jensen @tomjensen100 May 1, 2017 at 9:36a ET It was a hot Sunday afternoon at Richmond International Raceway, where Joey Logano won the Toyota Owners 400 in his 300th career start in the Monster Energy NASCAR Cup Series. Here’s what the racers and their families were saying on social media after the race. Peter Casey Peter Casey-USA TODAY Sports Next Gallery 5 Four hot takes from a steamy Toyota Owners 400 Start Gallery » FOX Fantasy Auto Form a Racing Team, Compete for Prizes Play Now!