NASCAR community reacts to news of Carl Edwards stepping away from racing

Statement from FOX Sports regarding speculation Carl Edwards is retiring from full-time driving to join the FOX NASCAR broadcast team:

“We were as surprised as anyone to hear the news about Carl Edwards’ expected retirement, and we will be following the story alongside everyone else. FOX Sports has really enjoyed having Carl in the booth and on our air in various capacities over the years, but speculation that he may be climbing out of the car to join the FOX NASCAR broadcast team is unfounded. Our team is set for the near future and we wish Carl well in whatever he chooses to do next.”

--FOX Sports President, Production & Executive Producer John Entz