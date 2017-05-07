NASCAR community congratulates Stenhouse Jr. on first Cup win

A first-time winner in NASCAR is always a great storyline. But when it breaks a long losing streak for the team, too, it’s really something special.

So Ricky Stenhouse Jr., who scored his first Monster Energy NASCAR Cup Series victory in his 158th start, can savor winning the GEICO 500 at Talladega Superspeedway.

And so can his boss, Jack Roush, who saw a 101-race winless streak come to end for Roush Fenway Racing.

So congrats to Stenhouse and to the entire Roush organization for a job well done.