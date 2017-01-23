9 things you need to know about NASCAR’s bold new world
Monday night on FS1’s Race Hub, NASCAR officials announced a major overhaul of the points system for the upcoming 2017 Monster Energy NASCAR Cup, XFINITY and Camping World Truck Series seasons.
Some details are still being finalized, but here are nine things you need to know about the enhancements.Getty Images Getty Images
Stages
All 36 Cup points races will be broken into three stages: The first and second stages will each be equal in length — approximately one-quarter race distance with breaks of about five minutes between stages. The final stage will be roughly half the total race distance and will determine who the race winner will be.
The breaks between stages mean television viewers will see more green-flag racing.
The top 10 finishers in each of the first two stages will be awarded points: 10 for the winner, then counting down in 1-point increments so 10th-place finisher gets 1 point.
The race winner gets 40 points, second place gets 35th and then it counts down in 1-point increments to 35th place, which gets 2 points. Positions 36-40 are worth 1 point each. The race winner also gets 5 bonus points that carry over into the final 10 races of the season.
At Daytona, the top-10 finishers in the Duels will be awarded points on a 10-9-8-7-6-5-4-3-2-1.NASCAR NASCAR via Getty Images
Playoffs, not Chase
No longer will NASCAR’s playoffs be called the Chase. Going forward, the final 10 races of the year are simply called the playoffs.Getty Images Getty Images
Regular season
Finally, how a driver finishes in the regular season will matter. The driver who leads the regular season in points will get a 15-point bonus. Second place is worth 10 points, third place is 8 points, and then it counts down in 1-point increments, with the 10th-place driver in regular season points getting 1 playoff bonus points.Getty Images Getty Images
Start of the playoffs
Sixteen drivers will still make the playoffs, based on race wins and points, just like in recent years.
The playoffs again will be run in four rounds, with four cars eliminated in each of the first three rounds. Drivers will enter the playoffs with points from three potential sources: 1. Race wins. 2. Stage wins. 3. Top-10 regular-season points finish.NASCAR NASCAR via Getty Images
It was a collaborative effort
These changes weren’t made in a vacuum by NASCAR management. Instead, sanctioning body executives met with drivers, team owners, sponsors, track operators, automakers and more to craft a package that would add some much-needed excitement into the sport. These changes came with input from dozens of the sport’s stakeholders.Getty Images Getty Images
Something needed to be done
NASCAR could ill afford to not make changes. Every major sport in the United States is having to adjust its business model to align with changing consumer habits. NASCAR is not alone in that regard.
While many fans don’t like change — any change, in some cases — in this day and age, you can’t simply stand pat and hope business picks up. That’s a sure ticket to going out of business.
In-race excitement raised
One comment we’ve heard a lot in recent years is something to the effect of, “I only watch the start of the race and the last 50 laps.” That’s not good. NASCAR understandably wants to keep fans engaged throughout races, not just parts of them. By creating action and drama in the middle of races instead of just at the end, it gives viewers another reason to watch.NASCAR via Getty Images NASCAR via Getty Images
Changing how points are earned is not new
Since the inception of NASCAR’s Strictly Stock series in 1949, the sanctioning body has changed the points system at least 14 times. In years past, points have been determined by finishing order plus such variables as purse money, race length, track distance, laps completed and races entered.
Throughout its history NASCAR has made changes when they felt new ideas or procedures were warranted. Over the years, cars evolved, tires got better, tracks added more amenities and NASCAR made changes in the hope of offering a better product. This is no different.Getty Images Getty Images
The caution clock is dead
Last and probably least, NASCAR has eliminated the caution clock in the Truck Series.Getty Images Todd Warshaw