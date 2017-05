Before breaking into the Monster Energy Cup Series, Martin Truex Jr. set the world on fire in the XFINITY Series.

Truex kicked off his first full-time XFINITY season in the No. 8 Chance 2 Motorsports Chevrolet, earning the victory in the season-opening race at Daytona International Speedway. A handful of races later, he won once again at Bristol Motor Speedway.

Three races after his second win came Talladega Superspeedway, the first trip to the 2.66-mile track for Truex.

That race was special for multiples reasons. Not only was it Truex’s first ever race at Talladega, but his car owner, Dale Earnhardt Jr., pushed him to his third victory of the year.

As Earnhardt is set to retire from full-time Monster Energy Series racing at the end of 2017, the spring Talladega race weekend was the perfect time to reflect on the incredible moment.

Ahead of Sunday’s GEICO 500, FOXSports.com caught up with Truex as he reflected on that special race and his friendship with Earnhardt.