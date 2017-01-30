Looking ahead: 5 keys to success for Ryan Blaney in 2017

Ryan Blaney and Wood Brothers Racing both went full-time in 2016 and showed glimpses of success throughout the season. Blaney finished 20th in the points standings in the No. 21 Ford and should only continue to grow in 2017.
Check out the five keys to success for Blaney in 2017:
Closer to Team Penske
The technical alliance between Wood Brothers Racing and Team Penske should strengthen with the move of the Wood Brother shop closer to Team Penske’s shop. Blaney needs to rely on the close proximity to Team Penske to boost his performance in 2017.Getty Images Getty Images
A year under the belt
This is true for both Blaney and Wood Brothers Racing. The 2016 season was the first time that Wood Brothers completed a full 36 race season in 10 years. After a year together running full-time, driver and team should be more comfortable in 2017 and ready for a successful season.Getty Images Getty Images
Short tracks
The sample size is relatively small, but Blaney hasn’t found much success at the short tracks on the Monster Energy NASCAR Cup Series circuit. With an average finish of 24.71 and a best finish of 11th at Bristol last year, Blaney needs to improve his performance on the sport’s shortest tracks.Jerome Miron USA TODAY Sports
Keep chasing Chase
There’s always a link between drivers who enter the Cup Series in the same season to measure the success of their careers. Austin Dillon and Kyle Larson have gone through this for the past three seasons. Elliott got the best of Blaney in their first season but battling with the driver of the No. 24 should be a motivating factor for Blaney going forward.
Start strong
With the addition of segment racing that awards points for running in the top 10, starting near the front consistently gives an added bonus for drivers in the first stage of the race. Blaney posted nine top-10 starts in 2016 and an average starting position of 14th. If he can start up front and stay there, he’ll be able to rack up quite a few regular-season bonus points.© Russell LaBounty/LAT Photo USA Russell LaBounty