Looking ahead: 5 keys to success for Ricky Stenhouse Jr. in 2017
The 2017 Monster Energy NASCAR Cup Series season will be a critical one for both Ricky Stenhouse Jr. and the team he drives for, Roush Fenway Racing.
Stenhouse is entering his fifth full season of competition at NASCAR’s top level and truthfully, the team has struggled recently to put front-running cars on track for any of its drivers.
In 148 career starts, Stenhouse has not won a race yet. He has seven top-five and 17 top-10 finishes and has led just 44 laps in his career.
Here are five keys to Stenhouse’s 2017 season:NASCAR via Getty Images Sarah Crabill
1.5-mile tracks
At the 1.5-mile tracks — Atlanta, Charlotte, Chicagoland, Homestead, Kansas, Kentucky, Las Vegas and Texas — Stenhouse has just two career top-10 finishes. For years, these were the tracks where Roush Fenway was great. The bad news? Stenhouse’s results at these tracks have been poor. The good news? Lots of room for improvement.NASCAR NASCAR via Getty Images
New crew chief
This year, veteran Brian Pattie takes over the crew chief duties at the No. 17 Ford. Pattie had his best season in 2012, when he helped Clint Bowyer to a second-place points finish behind Brad Keselowski. How quickly these two click will have a big impact on the season.Getty Images Jerry Markland
The Ford factor
For 2017, Ford Motor Co. signed Stewart-Haas Racing and has made a renewed effort to work as one big group. Whether any of this helps to lift the Roush Fenway organization remains to be seen. Also TBD is whether the team’s decision to downsize to two cars this season is a benefit or a detriment.NASCAR via Getty Images Matt Sullivan
It's Bristol, baby!
Let’s be blunt here: Bristol Motor Speedway represents Stenhouse’s best chance to win a race. Three of his career seven top-five finishes came at the Tennessee short track, including a best of second in both the August 2016 night race and the March 2014 spring race there. If things fall his way, Stenhouse could win his first race at Bristol.NASCAR NASCAR via Getty Images
Faster cars
Last year, Roush Fenway’s three drivers finished 21st, 22nd and 23rd in points, with Stenhouse the best of the bunch. The fact that none of three finished in the top 20 or won a race, and the fact that the team hasn’t made NASCAR’s playoffs since 2014 means their cars just don’t have enough speed. That’s Job 1 to fix this year and in large part it will determine how well Stenhouse does in 2017.Getty Images Getty Images