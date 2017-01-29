Looking ahead: 5 keys to success for Ricky Stenhouse Jr. in 2017

The 2017 Monster Energy NASCAR Cup Series season will be a critical one for both Ricky Stenhouse Jr. and the team he drives for, Roush Fenway Racing.

Stenhouse is entering his fifth full season of competition at NASCAR’s top level and truthfully, the team has struggled recently to put front-running cars on track for any of its drivers.

In 148 career starts, Stenhouse has not won a race yet. He has seven top-five and 17 top-10 finishes and has led just 44 laps in his career.

Here are five keys to Stenhouse’s 2017 season:

NASCAR via Getty Images

Sarah Crabill