Kurt, Kyle Busch have strong showing in Nation’s Cup at Race of Champions
The Busch brothers can truly wheel around anything.
Kurt and Kyle Busch spent the weekend participating in the Race of Champions at Marlins Park in Miami, Florida.
In the 28th running of the event and the first time it’s been held in the United States, the Busch brothers had an impressive showing for Team USA, finishing second to Team Germany and Formula One driver Sebastian Vettel in Sunday’s Nation’s Cup.
Vettel beat out them out during the final in the best out of three heats. The F1 champion defeated Kurt Busch in an Ariel Atom in the first heat, while crossing the line ahead of Kyle Busch in Heat 2 to win it all.
Take a look back at the Busch brothers’ enjoyable weekend in South Florida:LAT Photographic
Kurt Busch (top row, middle right) participates in a press conference with (top row, L-R) James Hinchcliffe, Petter Solberg, Felipe Massa, (bottom row L-R) Helio Castroneves, Tony Kanaan, Jensen Button and David Coulthard.
Kyle Busch checks his phone during a break in the Race of Champions festivities.
Kurt Busch (right) chats with fellow driver Tom Kristensen Friday in Miami.
Kyle Busch (left) shares a laugh with Jensen Button as they prepare to race.
Kurt Busch (left) uses hand motions to describe how the car is driving to IndyCar driver James Hinchcliffe (right).
Kurt Busch (left) hangs out with Travis Pastrana (middle) and Ryan Hunter-Reay Saturday at the Race of Champions.
Kyle Busch (right) shakes hands with Race of Champions director Fredrik Johnsson while walking the circuit.
Kyle Busch wheels around a single-seat car during a race Saturday.
Kyle Busch (right) wheels around an Ariel Atom during the Race of Champions.
Kurt Busch (right) drives an Ariel Atom (left) off the exit of a corner during racing action Saturday at Marlins Park.
Kurt Busch performs a few burnouts while showing off his brand new No. 41 Stewart-Haas Racing Ford Fusion.
Kurt Busch takes a NASCAR Whelen car through the esses of the Race of Champions circuit.
Kurt Busch (right) leads Ryan Hunter-Reay during a race on Saturday in Miami.
As the confetti flies, Sebastian Vettel (middle), Kyle Busch (left) and Kurt Busch (right) celebrate their podium finishes in Sunday's Nation's Cup.