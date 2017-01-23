Kurt, Kyle Busch have strong showing in Nation’s Cup at Race of Champions

The Busch brothers can truly wheel around anything.

Kurt and Kyle Busch spent the weekend participating in the Race of Champions at Marlins Park in Miami, Florida.

In the 28th running of the event and the first time it’s been held in the United States, the Busch brothers had an impressive showing for Team USA, finishing second to Team Germany and Formula One driver Sebastian Vettel in Sunday’s Nation’s Cup.

Vettel beat out them out during the final in the best out of three heats. The F1 champion defeated Kurt Busch in an Ariel Atom in the first heat, while crossing the line ahead of Kyle Busch in Heat 2 to win it all.

Take a look back at the Busch brothers’ enjoyable weekend in South Florida:

LAT Photographic