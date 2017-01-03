11 tracks where Kasey Kahne has won Cup Series races
As we head into the 2017 Monster Energy NASCAR Cup Series season, Kasey Kahne looks to end his current winless streak of 83 races before it lasts much longer.
The driver of the No. 5 Hendrick Motorsports Chevrolet has won 17 races in his Cup Series career at 11 of NASCAR’s 23 tracks.
Phoenix International Raceway, 1
Phoenix International Raceway, 1
While Kahne was in transition between his time with Evernham Motorsports, which had merged with Richard Petty Motorsports, and his current home with Rick Hendrick, he spent two seasons with Red Bull Racing. Kahne performed well for the small team in the No.4 Toyota and went to Victory Lane at Phoenix in 2011.Getty Images Getty Images for NASCAR
New Hampshire Motor Speedway, 1
In his first season with Hendrick Motorsports, Kahne went to Victory Lane at Loudon by leading 66 laps and beating out Denny Hamlin and Clint Bowyer. His average finish of 16.73 ranks in the middle of the pack among tracks for Kahne.Getty Images Getty Images for NASCAR
Richmond International Raceway, 1
Kahne won his first Cup Series race in the spring of 2005 at RIR. He’s posted five top-five and 10 top-10 finishes and an average finish of 16.31 at the track.Getty Images Getty Images
Bristol Motor Speedway, 1
Kahne’s numbers are nearly identical at Bristol as they are at Richmond in terms of top fives and top 10s. The only difference is a slightly worse average finish (18.23) at the Last Great Coliseum.Getty Images Getty Images
Texas Motor Speedway, 1
In 2006, Kahne won a career-high six times, including a win from the pole at TMS in April. He led 63 laps and held off Matt Kenseth and Tony Stewart.This content is subject to copyright. Sporting News via Getty Images
Michigan International Speedway, 1
Another one of those 2006 wins for Kahne came at Michigan, where he once again won from the pole. His career average at MIS is 15.62.Getty Images Getty Images for NASCAR
Auto Club Speedway, 1
Kahne was magical at the intermediate tracks in 2006. He led 130 laps at the California speedway as he won the Sept. race on the West Coast.Getty Images Getty Images for NASCAR
Sonoma Raceway, 1
The only road course win of Kahne’s career came in 2009 while driving the No. 9 Dodge for Richard Petty Motorsports. Kahne bested Tony Stewart and Marcos Ambrose for the victory. The win marked Kahne’s first top-20 finish at the track and started a trend of six top-10 finishes in the next eight races at Sonoma.Getty Images Getty Images
Pocono Raceway, 2
The Tricky Triangle hasn’t been an easy task to figure out for Kahne as he has an average finish of 18.04 at the Pennsylvania track. He won from the pole in 2008 and added a 2013 victory in the August race.Getty Images Getty Images
Atlanta Motor Speedway, 3
Kahne’s most recent win came at Atlanta in 2014. His first win came during his 2006 tour de force on intermediate tracks, and he added another win in 2009.
Charlotte Motor Speedway, 4
It’s no surprise that Kahne has his highest win total at Charlotte. He swept the 2006 races at CMS and won another Coca-Cola 600 in 2008. In his first year with Hendrick Motorsports, he grabbed his third Coca-Cola 600 win and has a solid 12.30 average finish at the track.Getty Images Getty Images