Drivers offer up their take on the ‘encumbered’ win rule

Chase Elliott

Elliott was hesitant to really comment on his opinion of the rule because, frankly, he's still struggling with the definition of the term.

“I’m still trying to figure out what ‘encumbered’ means," Elliott said jokingly. "So I’m not real sure. I’m not involved in their team. I don’t know what’s going on. I find it hard to believe that whatever they (Logano and team) had going on made him win the race. But, if whatever they had going on helped him, I’d be surprised."

Elliott knows losing playoff points can potentially to hurt a team in the long run, but he know Logano and the No. 22 team is too strong to not win again.

“It is big, but at the same time, Joey is fast every week and he’s one of those guys that can win any weekend," Elliott added. "So, I’m sure he’s going to have plenty more opportunities to win before we get to Richmond.”