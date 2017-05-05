Drivers offer up their take on the ‘encumbered’ win rule

Elliott was hesitant to really comment on his opinion of the rule because, frankly, he's still struggling with the definition of the term.
“I’m still trying to figure out what ‘encumbered’ means," Elliott said jokingly. "So I’m not real sure. I’m not involved in their team. I don’t know what’s going on. I find it hard to believe that whatever they (Logano and team) had going on made him win the race. But, if whatever they had going on helped him, I’d be surprised."
Elliott knows losing playoff points can potentially to hurt a team in the long run, but he know Logano and the No. 22 team is too strong to not win again.
“It is big, but at the same time, Joey is fast every week and he’s one of those guys that can win any weekend," Elliott added. "So, I’m sure he’s going to have plenty more opportunities to win before we get to Richmond.”
Kurt Busch
“It was a big surprise this week," Busch said of Logano's penalty. "I had to definitely look up the word encumbered to find out what that meant. It reminded me of a word that we had a couple years ago with Joey Logano involved in it and it was 'quintessential,' so we’re all learning through this."
Logano was the first driver to be impacted by the rule, something Busch didn't take lightly.
Yes, this is a big moment in our sport, but for us and the way that everything works, you always want the guy that won the race to be the guy with the trophy," Busch added. "In this case, the car didn’t pass tech afterward, so we’re in unchartered water and I’ll let smarter people handle how we navigate through all this.”
Kyle Larson
Larson indicated that he isn't too worried about the rule, as it's completely off of his radar.
“Yeah, I don’t really have an opinion because I race and I drive the car," Larson said. "However, the tech stuff works that is how it works. I don’t really worry about it a whole lot.”
Ryan Blaney
The Wood Brothers Racing driver hasn't devoted a ton of time trying to figure out the rule.
"I haven’t put too much thought into that," Blaney said. "All these teams, whether it’s the Penske group, Hendrick group, Gibbs group, every single team is trying to push their car to the limit. That’s what this sport is about -- trying to get that little bit of advantage.
Blaney also explains pushing the limit of the rules isn't just a NASCAR thing.
"You’ve seen it throughout all racing no matter what form of motorsports," he added. "I’ll be honest, I don’t really know too much about the encumbered finish rule, so I wouldn’t be the best and probably couldn’t give the best answer.”
The rookie Furniture Row Racing driver understands why the rule is in place.
"Well, I think NASCAR has been trying to come up with a way to better penalize or enforce rules and infractions," Jones said. "In the past, obviously points penalties were enough, as much as points mattered, and then once the playoff system came around, the points really kind of got eliminated and the race wins were so important that people were willing to push the issue more to get those race wins. The fines are big, but the big teams are able to absorb those fines."
"I don't think you can really take wins away at this level, that I think will help enforce it," he added.
After getting bit by the rule, Logano still offered his thoughts about retaining the Richmond win, but losing all the benefits of it.
“I think what happened was something that’s very, very small," Logano said. "What we got in trouble for was something that really didn’t make our car any faster. It wasn’t enough to make it much faster, so, personally inside, I still look at it as a win."
"Obviously, from the outside we’ve lost all the benefits of the win," he added. "The penalty is pretty severe. With that being said, it wasn’t like it was a big thing, but the rule is written and it’s black and white. We pushed a little bit too far and we’ll pay that penalty and move on and attack again. The penalty is the penalty and we’ll get through it like we know how to."
The XFINITY Series regular is on the entry list for Sunday's Monster Energy Series race, dricing the No. 7 for Tommy Baldwin Racing.
On Friday at Talladega, Sadler offered a very simple explanation for why teams push the issue and why they don't mind owning up to it.
“If you’re not pushing the issue and pushing the rules, you’re going to be running 30th every week," Sadler said. "You’re going to have to push the envelope, or you’re not going to have the chance to compete.”