Joe Gibbs Racing shows speed, comes up short at Richmond

Denny Hamlin, 3rd-place finish

Hamlin served as the most consistent JGR Toyota, running in the top five for the majority of the race.As the race went on, Hamlin couldn’t keep pace with the Team Penske Fords of Brad Keselowski and Joey Logano.

“We were competitive and our car drove really good,” Hamin said. “We were just missing some of the speed from the 2 (Brad Keselowski) and the 22 (Joey Logano) – they run a little more sideways than what we run and they have more grip. I think we optimized our day for the most part and that’s about as good as we could do.”

According to Hamlin, his third-place finish was exactly where he expected.

“We couldn’t beat the 2 (Keselowski) and 22 (Logano) straight up, so it’s different and you just keep coming in and pitting for tires to try steal one even though we were a third place car. The strategy got all mixed up there and we were luckily able to get back up there and finish where we should have.”