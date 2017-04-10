Joe Gibbs Racing might be down this year, but don’t count them out

If you don’t like the way things are in NASCAR racing, stick around. They’ll change soon enough, as this cautionary tale will illustrate.

In 2015-16, Joe Gibbs Racing was the dominant team in the Monster Energy NASCAR Cup Series, winning a total of 26 races.

Kyle Busch won a championship in 2015 for JGR and the team’s success last year helped earn Toyota its first Cup Manufacturers’ Championship. Heady stuff, to be sure.

By comparison, Hendrick Motorsports won just 14 races and Stewart-Haas Racing 11 in 2015-16. That means JGR won more races than Hendrick and SHR combined in that stretch. That’s stout.

But in the first seven races of 2017, the performance of the four JGR Toyotas has fallen way off.

Some key numbers tell the story.