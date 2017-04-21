Jimmie Johnson, Dale Jr., Jeff Gordon team up to help Sam Bass

As FOXSports.com reported earlier this week, NASCAR licensed artist Sam Bass has opened a GoFundMe.com account to try and raise $350,000 for a kidney and pancreas transplant.

Bass has waged on an ongoing battle against medical issues resulting from his diabetes.

You can donate to Bass’ account by clicking here.

Motor Racing Outreach has also set up a site where donations can be made to Bass’ cause, which can be accessed here.

And some prominent members of the NASCAR community are stepping in to help, too: