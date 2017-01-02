22 tracks where Jeff Gordon has won Cup Series races
22 tracks where Jeff Gordon has won Cup Series races
New tracks have been added while old were removed during Jeff Gordon’s illustrious career. He announced 2015 would be his last season but he got behind the wheel for Rick Hendrick after Dale Earnhardt Jr. suffered a concussion in 2016.
Gordon hopes to spend the 2017 season at the track from the broadcast booth for FOX NASCAR, where he’ll have information on how to win at nearly every track the Monster Energy NASCAR Cup Series heads to.
The only track Gordon hasn’t won at that the Cup Series races on regularly is Kentucky Speedway. His best finish was fifth in five races at the track.
Gordon also posted wins at North Wilkesboro Speedway (1) and Rockingham Speedway (4), but since neither are currently on the circuit, they’ve been excluded from the list.
Check out how Gordon’s 93 career wins add up by track:
Homestead-Miami Speedway, 1
In 2012, Gordon won the season finale at Homestead-Miami Speedway. The race was dominated by Kyle Busch, who led 191 laps. Gordon led only 14, but held off Clint Bowyer and Ryan Newman for the win.Getty Images Getty Images for NASCAR
Texas Motor Speedway, 1
Gordon completed the lowest percentage of laps at a track (89.58 percent) at Texas Motor Speedway. In 30 appearances at the Lone Star State track, Gordon finished in the top-5 nine times with his lone win coming in April 2009.This content is subject to copyright. MCT via Getty Images
Chicagoland Speedway, 1
Gordon quickly took to the 1.5-mile Chicagoland track when it was introduced on the circuit in 2001, finishing fourth or better in four of the first six races at the track. His lone win came in 2006. He’d finish second at the track two times after his victory.
Las Vegas Motor Speedway, 1
Gordon’s singular win in Sin City happened in March 2001. While Gordon finished near the front a few more times, he never saw much success at Las Vegas, evident by his 15.17 average finish.
Phoenix International Raceway, 2
When considering the stats, Phoenix appears to be one of Gordon’s best tracks, but then you remember how elite Gordon is as a driver. Posting 24 top-10 finishes in 34 races with an average finish of 10.76 and two wins sounds like a great track. For Gordon, it’s among his lowest in wins, and slightly above average in everything else.This content is subject to copyright. WireImage
Richmond International Raceway, 2
Gordon won his last race at Richmond in 2000. His first win at RIR is over 20 years ago. While he never made it back to Victory Lane in the final 15 years of his career, he did post a ton of solid finishes, including 15 top-10s in his final 19 races at the Virginia short track.
Auto Club Speedway, 3
Gordon won two of his first three races at Auto Club and seemed to have the track under his thumb. He won once more in 2004 and posted a career average finish of 11.77 in 26 races at the California speedway.RacingOne ISC Archives via Getty Images
Kansas Speedway, 3
One of the newest tracks on the NASCAR circuit, Gordon found consistent success at Kansas. He posted his fourth-best average finish (9.95) at completed almost every lap he raced at the track with only two DNFs.
New Hampshire Motor Speedway, 3
There were still Y2K fears the last time Gordon won at Loudon. His three wins came from 1995 to 1998 but, as holds true with most tracks, the four-time Cup Series champion was extremely consistent. His average finish of 11.19 is mid-pack for Gordon, but still extremely strong over a 42 race sample size.- The Boston Globe Boston Globe via Getty Images
Michigan International Speedway, 3
A solid starting spot was the key to success for Gordon at Michigan. He won two of his three races from the pole position and his third win came from the second row. Overall, he posted a 12.37 average finish in 46 races in the Irish Hills.
Watkins Glen International, 4
Despite going to Victory Lane four times at the New York State track, Gordon posted his worst average finish of any track (17.54) on the road course.
Atlanta Motor Speedway, 5
The driver who put the No. 24 car on the NASCAR map had a love-hate relationship at Atlanta. While he won five races between 1995 and 2011, he also finished 30th or worse five times to put his average finish at 12.57This content is subject to copyright. Getty Images
Indianapolis Motor Speedway, 5
When NASCAR added the Indianapolis Motor Speedway to its circuit in 1994, it was obvious that the kid whose racing career blossomed in Indiana was going to dominate the Brickyard. Gordon holds the record for most victories at the track (5) in NASCAR.Getty Images Getty Images
Dover International Speedway, 5
Gordon led over 2,000 laps at the Monster Mile and went to Victory Lane five times. He won three straight in 1995-96 and got one of his final victories of his career there in 2014.
Bristol Motor Speedway, 5
While there was success on every type of track for Gordon, short tracks were always going to be trouble for his competitors. He led 2,720 laps at Bristol while notching five victories.Getty Images Getty Images
Charlotte Motor Speedway, 5
Hendrick Motorsports calls CMS home more than any other race team with its shop only a few minutes away from the track. A large part of that ownership comes from dominating performances that largely started with Gordon.RacingOne ISC Archives via Getty Images
Sonoma Raceway, 5
With an impressive average finish of 8.30 and five wins at the Napa Valley road course, Gordon found a ton of success over the years in California by completing every lap he completed except for one race in 1994.Getty Images Getty Images for NASCAR
Pocono Raceway, 6
Gordon raced almost 50 times at the Tricky Triangle and found steady success at the Pennsylvania track. He won six races and finished in the top-five 20 times.Getty Images Getty Images for NASCAR
Daytona International Speedway, 6
A three-time Daytona 500 winner, Gordon found several pockets of great success at Daytona, winning six times from 1995 to 2005.This content is subject to copyright. Sporting News via Getty Images
Talladega Superspeedway, 6
The largest speedway on the NASCAR circuit can test the best of drivers. Gordon won six times and swept the 2007 races at ‘Dega with the drafting help of Jimmie Johnson in both races.Getty Images Getty Images for NASCAR
Darlington Raceway, 7
The Track Too Tough to Tame wasn’t too tough for Gordon. Especially during a remarkable stretch from 1995 to 1998 when he won five times and never finished worse than third in eight races.
Martinsville Speedway, 9
Gordon won the most races of his career at the iconic paperclip-shaped track in Virginia. He won his final race at Martinsville in 2015, his final full-time season, giving him a shot to race for one more championship.Getty Images Getty Images