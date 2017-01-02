22 tracks where Jeff Gordon has won Cup Series races

New tracks have been added while old were removed during Jeff Gordon’s illustrious career. He announced 2015 would be his last season but he got behind the wheel for Rick Hendrick after Dale Earnhardt Jr. suffered a concussion in 2016.

Gordon hopes to spend the 2017 season at the track from the broadcast booth for FOX NASCAR, where he’ll have information on how to win at nearly every track the Monster Energy NASCAR Cup Series heads to.

The only track Gordon hasn’t won at that the Cup Series races on regularly is Kentucky Speedway. His best finish was fifth in five races at the track.

Gordon also posted wins at North Wilkesboro Speedway (1) and Rockingham Speedway (4), but since neither are currently on the circuit, they’ve been excluded from the list.

Check out how Gordon’s 93 career wins add up by track: