Here we are, seven races into the 2017 Monster Energy NASCAR Cup Series season, so we decided to take a look at the No. 7 on the track throughout the sport’s history.

According to DriverAverages.com, the No. 7 has made 1,488 starts in NASCAR’s top division, with 23 victories, 141 top fives, 288 top 10s and 41 poles. All told, the No. 7 has been on track for 356,303 laps, leading 7,291 of them.

Now comes the fun part: Just seven different drivers have won in the No. 7, so after seven weeks of NASCAR racing, here’s all seven drivers who’ve won in the No. 7: