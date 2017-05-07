Everything you need to know for the GEICO 500 at Talladega

There's nothing quite like the behemoth of a race track that is Talladega Superspeedway. The speeds are fast, the pack racing is tight, and the Big One is always right around the corner.
Here's everything you need to know for the GEICO 500:
Green flag
The green flag is scheduled to wave at 2:20 p.m. ET
Tune-in
NASCAR RaceDay: 11:30 a.m. ET on FS1
Pre-race coverage: 1:30 p.m. ET on FOX
NASCAR Victory Lane: 9:00 p.m. ET on FS1
Grid size
A full field of 40 cars will compete in the GEICO 500 after 42 cars were on the entry list.
Track size
Talladega Superspeedway is the biggest track on NASCAR’s circuit at 2.66-miles with 33-degree banking in the turns and 18-degrees in the tri-oval. The start-finish line is at the exit of pit lane instead of centered in the tri-oval.
Stages and race distance
The race is 500 miles and 188 laps. The first stage ends at Lap 55 and the second ends at Lap 110.
Forecast
High of 74 degrees with sunny skies and a zero percent chance of rain.
Pre-race festivities
Grand Marshal: Frank Pickering, GEICO Assistant VP of Southeast Claims
Honorary Starter: Airman First Class Kellyn S. Connally
Pace car driver: Actor Clayne Crawford of FOX’s Lethal Weapon
Color Guard: Alabama National Guard
National Anthem: 313th United States Army Band
Flyover: Maxwell Air Force Base 908th Airlift Wing C-130
Defending race winner
Brad Keselowski won the 2016 GEICO 500 and has won four times at Talladega.
Front row
Ricky Stenhouse Jr. and Dale Earnhardt Jr. will lead the field to the green flag.