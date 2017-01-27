Looking ahead: 5 keys to success for Erik Jones in 2017

Editor's Note: Over the next several weeks leading up to The Clash at Daytona, we will feature keys to success for a different driver each day.

After such a phenomenal rookie class in 2016 and the success in the XFINITY Series, Erik Jones will be expected to fly out of the gate in the No. 77 5-hour Energy Toyota in 2017.

Most rookies don’t step into a completely new team and car but that’s exactly what Jones is doing. The success of Martin Truex Jr. at Furniture Row Racing in 2016 also raises the expectations for Jones and the entire organization.

Check out Erik Jones’ keys to success for his rookie season in the Monster Energy NASCAR Cup Series:

